The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla just received a (slightly) early debut, by Toyota itself. Whoops.

On Thursday morning, ahead of the evening reveal, the landing page for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla on Toyota's website went live on a staging URL. It didn't take long for keen eyes to spot the mistake and post about it on Reddit.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla leaked via Toyota GR Corolla landing page

The landing page revealed the 2023 GR Corolla will be quite the pocket rocket with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 producing 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual is listed, while no automatic transmission is noted.

A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system capable of distributing a power split of 50:50 or up to 30:70 will be standard, and three driving modes including Normal, Sport, and Track are mentioned.

At the time of publishing, the above video was live on YouTube with an animated GR Corolla running through its gears so fans could hear what the turbo-3 sounds like.

Several exterior pictures were posted on the site, but a sole interior shot didn't reveal much of what's going on inside Toyota's hot hatch. The exterior looks like a pumped-up Corolla with flared fenders housing a wider track, rear diffuser, and functional vents on the fenders.

Toyota noted the GR Corolla's interior features a leather-trimmed steering wheel and GR-specific gauge cluster as standard. A Launch Edition will add a forged carbon fiber roof, vented hood, matte-black 18-inch wheels, and seats trimmed in suede and synthetic leather. A front and rear Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes are exclusive to the Launch Edition, the site noted.

Toyota's landing page said the 2023 GR Corolla will arrive in the fall. Stay tuned for more details as the official debut is set for 9:30 pm ET.