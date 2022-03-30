Chevrolet already has a big truck for the police market in the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, and now it has a bigger cop vehicle. On Wednesday, the company introduced the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle to bring a pickup to the highway pursuit game.

Based on a crew cab, short bed, four-wheel-drive Silverado, the PPV comes with GM's 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 and 10-speed automatic transmission. No engine upgrades are included other than a heavy-duty air filter.

However, it does feature other upgrades aimed at durability and dynamics. It gets Brembo brakes with 16-inch rotors and 6-piston calipers, the Z71 off-road package with Rancho shocks, a locking rear differential, and an undefined skid plate. Agencies can also opt for a 2-inch suspension lift that increases ground clearance to 11.35 inches and the approach angle to 25.9 degrees—stats that could help when the bad guys try to escape by going off the pavement. It also has a 220-amp alternator and two 120-volt outlets to power devices.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

It all rides on 20-inch black steel wheels and Goodyear all-terrain tires. Chevy says the tires are speed rated, but all tires are, and Chevy doesn't say up to what speed. The truck also comes standard with a towing package to pull up to 9,300 lb.

As expected for police duty, the truck can be upfitted, and Chevy offers a variety of options made by other manufacturers. They include auxiliary wiring circuits for the horn and siren, a Surveillance Mode circuit for an upfitter to install lighting control, five upfitter switches for common controls, and LED or halogen spot lamps. An optional upfitter switch bank is also offered with three 30-amp and two 20-amp circuits for emergency equipment.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

The front center seat can be deleted, and the truck comes with standard headlight and taillight flashers.

Chevy outfits the PPV with keyless entry, a column shifter, and cloth seats, and agencies can choose power-adjustable front seats, and vinyl rear seat upholstery and flooring. The bed measures 5-foot-8 inches, and it's available with a hard tri-fold tonneau cover and GM's Multi-Flex tailgate.

Standard safety features consists of active lane control and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Also offered are automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross traffic alerts with emergency braking.

The 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle is coming late this summer for the U.S. and Canada, and Chevy will offer a Special Service Vehicle version as well, though the company didn't give any details on that model.