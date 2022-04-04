Organizers of the Beijing auto show, officially Auto China, announced on Sunday that this year's show, which was scheduled for April 21-30, has been postponed indefinitely.

Via a WeChat post, the organizers cited the rising number of Covid-19 cases in China at present as the cause, and said it was monitoring the situation. China is currently facing the biggest wave of cases since the initial outbreak in 2020.

The 2020 Beijing auto show, also originally scheduled for the month of April, was also postponed due to the pandemic but was able to run the following September.

The biennial event, which alternates with a show in Shanghai, is one of the world's most significant auto shows. China is the world’s single biggest market for new vehicles, with sales reaching 26.28 million in 2021. The U.S. is the second biggest, having registered 15 million sales last year.

Despite this year's show being postponed, many of the planned premieres will likely continue as scheduled either online or at alternative venues. Some of the confirmed reveals include a redesigned BMW 7-Series and a Volkswagen concept previewing an electric sedan from the ID family of vehicles.

Currently no other major events on the automotive calendar have been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

To follow our coverage on the Beijing auto show, head to our dedicated hub.