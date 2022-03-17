Volkswagen has only just shown us its 2024 ID.Buzz electric van but the automaker is already close to revealing another member of the growing ID family of electric vehicles, at least a concept of it.

VW will use April's Auto China 2022 in Beijing to present the Aero B, a concept that previews an electric successor to the Passat to be called an ID.6. Prototypes for the ID.6 have already been spotted.

The Aero B is an evolution of the ID.Vizzion concept shown in 2018, and a teaser sketch was shown briefly on Wednesday during a Volkswagen Group annual general meeting in Wolfsburg, Germany, a shot of which was captured by Motor1. The teaser hints at a fastback sedan, though the vehicle might end up being hatch.

2024 Volkswagen ID.6 (Aero) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2024 Volkswagen ID.6 (Aero) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The ID.6 that the Aero B previews is due in 2023, and if sold in the U.S. will likely arrive here as a 2024 model. There's a good chance we see it here as there will be a void in VW's U.S. lineup after 2022 with the demise of the Passat. A redesigned Passat is being developed for the rest of the world, though it will be offered as a wagon only.

The ID.6 is also likely to replace the Arteon though VW is yet to confirm whether that model will be phased out as well.

An ID.6 wagon, possibly called an ID.7, is also a likely bet. It was previewed in 2019 with the ID.Vizzion Space concept.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept

VW also sells ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz models in China, though these are both crossovers exclusive to that market.

The ID.6 will ride on VW Group's MEB platform for mainstream EVs. As a guide for range-topping performance, the ID.Vizzion concepts, which also used the MEB platform, featured 82-kilowatt-hour batteries that VW said gave them approximately 300 miles of range as measured by the EPA. In a nod to enthusiasts, the concepts also sent their 275 hp to the rear wheels only. VW has also hinted that a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup could produce 355 hp.

We should have more details soon as Auto China 2022 is set to run from April 21-30. To learn about additional vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.