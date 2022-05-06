Volkswagen Group on Thursday previewed three new subcompact electric vehicles while announcing major investments in Spain to support electrification.

There is one each from VW Group's Volkswagen, Skoda and SEAT brands.

In an adjoining statement, VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said the cars will "make the access to e-mobility easier.”

Volkswagen ID.Life concept

VW Group has previously stated a goal of offering an EV in Europe at a starting price of around 20,000 euros (approximately $21,000).

And the automaker has already teased potential routes for its subcompact EVs with the VW ID.Life and Cupra UrbanRebel concepts unveiled in 2021. Both concepts were based on an entry-level version of VW Group's MEB dedicated EV platform which underpins the ID.3 compact hatch and ID.4 small crossover and in stretched form is found in the upcoming ID.Buzz minivan.

In the ID.Life and UrbanRebel concepts, the platform was fitted with a single motor at the front axle good for 230 hp and a 57-kilowatt-hour battery in the floor claimed to deliver over 200 miles of range.

Judging by the teasers, the production-bound subcompact EVs will feature crossover-like bodies, just like the concepts. It's possible the VW will be badged an ID.2 for production, though ID.1 is also a possibility.

The subcompact EVs are to be built at plants in Spain, with the first expected in 2025. It isn't clear if VW will offer its version in the U.S.

VW Group on Thursday announced it will invest together with other stakeholders a total 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in Spain to establish a battery plant and solar farm, among other electrification initiatives. The battery plant will be operational from 2026 and have an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt-hours. It will be located in Valencia and supply VW Group's vehicle plants in Martorell and Pamplona.