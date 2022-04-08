Hyundai is close to revealing an electric sport sedan based on 2020's stunning Prophecy concept. It will go by the name Ioniq 6, and we have revealing spy shots and video of a prototype.

The Smart brand may no longer be present in the U.S., but elsewhere it is being rebooted with a new range of vehicles developed by a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely. The first of these vehicles has been revealed as an electric subcompact crossover dubbed the #1.

Each year Jeep presents a handful of concepts at the gathering for off-road enthusiasts that is the Moab Easter Jeep Safari. This year Jeep has brought seven concepts to Moab, including an electric Wrangler with 625 hp on tap.

