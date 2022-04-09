Mercedes-Benz AMG was spotted testing a redesigned GT this week. The new sports car is closely related to redesigned SL launched for 2022, and as a result it won't have a convertible option this time around.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43

AMG also launched an SL powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The engine makes 381 hp on its own but can receive a temporary 14-hp boost from a mild-hybrid system.

2023 Honda Civic Type R prototype testing at Suzuka International Racing Course

A redesigned Honda Civic Type R with more performance and refinement is coming for the 2023 model year. Honda this week revealed that a production-spec prototype lapped Japan's Suzuka International Racing Course in a record time for front-wheel-drive cars.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Vagues de Lumière paintwork

Bugatti started customer deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport. The car is a slightly more civilized version of the extreme Chiron Super Sport 300+, and the first example features a custom exterior design handled by Bugatti's Sur Mesure personalization department.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Customer examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in production, and this week we managed to test one (previously we tested a prototype). The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.

2022 Ford GT Holman-Moody Heritage Edition

The latest GT Heritage Edition honors the team that helped achieve Ford's 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 Le Mans race. It was revealed this week ahead of a formal debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan overlander by Delta4x4

Would a Rolls-Royce Cullinan make a good basis for an overlanding vehicle? Apparently a buyer from the Arabian Peninsula this so, as he or she commissioned just such a vehicle.

2022 Moab Easter Jeep Safari concepts

And finally, the annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari is currently on in Moab, Utah, and Jeep this week previewed seven of the concepts it has on display. One of them is an electric Wrangler with 625 hp on tap.