German tuner Delta4x4 has turned the Rolls-Royce Cullinan into a very posh overlanding rig.

Who might want such a vehicle? According to Motor1, the modified luxury SUV was commissioned by a customer living on the Arabian Peninsula. If you haven't heard of Delta4x4, the company has done some interesting projects, including an off-road Porsche 911 and a Suzuki Jimny with portal axles.

The Cullinan got the usual off-road accoutrements, including a brush bar with spotlights, skid plates, a snorkel, and a roof rack with rooftop tent. That seems like a downgrade from the plush interior situated just below, but it's obligatory for overlanding vehicles.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan overlander by Delta4x4

Delta4x4 also fitted wider fenders that enshroud 20-inch wheels (actually smaller than the 22-inch wheels available on the stock Cullinan) with 33-inch Mickey Thompson off-road tires. The company also offers a 3.15-inch lift kit which, combined with the taller tires, raises the Cullinan 5.9 inches higher than stock.

No apparent powertrain modifications were made. Behind the traditional Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille sits a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The automaker quotes a governed 155-mph top speed for the stock version, but the modified version's overlanding gear might blunt that performance somewhat.

The complete conversion has a listed price of 150,000 euros ($163,222 at current exchange rates). That doesn't include the price of a Cullinan donor vehicle, and those start at around $300,000 from the factory. The lift kit costs $16,280 by itself, while the widened fenders have a $15,195 list price.