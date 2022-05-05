German tuner Brabus has turned the Mercedes-Benz G-Class into an off-road desert racer called the 900 Crawler.

The Brabus 900 Crawler has the familiar G-Class front end, but everything behind it is more sand rail than luxury SUV. Brabus built its own steel tube-frame chassis, with open four-seat bodywork made from carbon fiber. The company widened the fenders to make room for massive off-road tires mounted on 20-inch monoblock forged wheels.

Portal axles allow for 20.9 inches of ground clearance, according to Brabus. The 900 Crawler has independent front suspension and a rear beam axle, with adjustable shocks and up to 6.3 inches of spring travel.

Brabus 900 Crawler Mercedes-Benz G Class

Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 4.5-liter V-8 producing 888 hp and 922 lb-ft of torque. It's coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a four-wheel-drive system with locking differentials.

Brabus claims the V-8 will push the 4,553-pound Crawler from 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. However, because of the off-road tires, top speed is electronically limited to 100 mph.

The driver and passengers sit in carbon fiber racing seats with four-point harnesses. The seats are upholstered in Silvertex fabric from Brabus-developed high-performance boats. The material is resistant to fading in sunlight, Brabus claims, which is an important consideration in the desert.

The interior and integrated roll cage have the same bright red coloring, and interior switchgear gets a red anodized finish as well. The Crawler also has an intercom system that works with four Brabus-supplied helmets and other headsets, as well as a roof-mounted intake that sends air to the rear seats.

Pricing starts at 749,000 euros, or about $790,000 at current exchange rates. Note that the 900 Crawler is not road legal. Production will be limited to 15 units, with the first five scheduled for delivery later this year. Brabus plans to deliver an additional five units in 2023, and the final five in 2024.