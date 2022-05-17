Mercedes-Benz no longer offers a G-Class pickup, but prolific tuner Brabus has kept the idea alive.

Brabus unveiled its first G-Class pickup in 2020, and now it's back with a more powerful version. Called the Brabus 900 XLP, it's limited to just 10 units.

Fitting the bed involved a 20-inch wheelbase stretch (increasing overall length by 27.1 inches) and design of a new back window, Brabus said in a press release. The bed itself is made from a mix of carbon fiber, composites, and steel, with the latter used for the floor and tailgate.

Brabus 900 XLP Mercedes-Benz G Class pickup truck

The bed isn't the only exterior modification. Brabus also fitted the 900 XLP with its Widestar body kit, with fender flares that increase width by 4.6 inches over a stock G-Wagen. They cover Brabus monoblock wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires. The kit also includes a new front fascia and hood with twin scoops, plus carbon fiber trim. A winch and light bar complete the look.

Power is provided by the 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 used in other Brabus builds. It makes 888 horsepower, which is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Peak torque is a staggering 922 lb-ft, but it's electronically limited to 774 lb-ft to protect the drivetrain, Brabus claims.

Brabus quotes a 4.4-second 0-62 mph times. The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph because of the truck's all-terrain tires, according to the company. The speedometer goes up to 186 mph, though.

Brabus 900 XLP Mercedes-Benz G Class pickup truck

The 900 XLP also has Brabus' own coilover suspension system, but retaining the Dynamic Select adjustable settings from the stock G-Class. Ride height can be adjusted as well.

Brabus' show vehicle has a black leather interior with red glazing for all plastic trim pieces, with some carbon fiber and aluminum bits. The company will craft interiors to individual customers' liking, though. The interior also includes a clock designed by watchmaker Panerai.

Pricing starts at the equivalent of $658,625 at current exchange rates. Or you could spend $790,000 on the Brabus 900 Crawler, a modified G-Class with the same engine as the 900 XLP, but with open dune-buggy-like bodywork.