Mercedes-Benz in May will cease production of its X-Class pickup truck but Brabus is happy to step up to the plate with a Mercedes-AMG G63 sporting a bed.

Called the XLP Adventure 800, the modified G63 comes with a bed out back, a crew cab in the middle, and an uprated version of the donor G63's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 spitting out 789 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque up front.

Brabus XLP Adventure 800 based on the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63

But Brabus didn't stop there. The German tuner also added a custom suspension setup sporting portal axles to dramatically lift the ride height and turn the pickup into a real adventure vehicle, hence the name. Together with 22-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires, the ground clearance measures a massive 19.2 inches.

Brabus also adds its Widestar wide-body kit to complete the look as well as provide protection from the widened track. Other modifications include underbody protection and a new front bar with integrated winch.

Brabus XLP Adventure 800 based on the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63

All the mods have resulted in a boost in performance, with Brabus quoting a 0-62 mph time of 4.8 seconds. Top speed is governed to 130 mph though, due to the vehicle's high center of gravity.

While Mercedes offered pickup versions of the previous-generation G-Class, we're yet to see one for the redesigned model. That could soon change now that Brabus has developed a pickup conversion for the G-Class with what appears to be OEM-like quality. Brabus was picked by Mercedes to develop the extra-long body for the S-Class Pullman, and we wouldn't be surprised if the company also helps develop Mercedes' next G-Class pickup.