The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is at the midway point in its life cycle, and in Mercedes tradition the range of sedans, coupes and wagons have received a round of updates to keep things looking and feeling fresh against some of the newer competition.

The entire range has been updated, from the base E350 right up to the Mercedes-AMG E63 S sledgehammer. And for the first time, the E-Class' All-Terrain soft-roader option has been made available in the United States.

The updated E-Class reaches dealerships in late 2020 as a 2021 model, and is priced to start from $55,300 with shipping.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

The tweaks to the styling are extensive for a mid-cycle update and include new headlights, taillights, reworked front and rear fascias, and a more pronounced grille. Mercedes has also added the sporty AMG styling kit plus a set of 18-inch wheels as standard. The new look should help differentiate the E-Class better from the smaller C-Class which is easily mistaken for its more expensive sibling at present.

There have also been plenty of tech updates made to the car. Key among these is Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system which features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural speak voice activation and the ability to recognize certain gestures. A new steering wheel with touch-sensitive surfaces also enables a new degree of control for the driver. A second 12.3-inch screen serves as the digital instrument cluster.

Mercedes also offers its latest electronic driver-assist features. One of the new, more advanced items is an enhancement for the adaptive cruise control. The system can use live traffic updates to recognize and respond to a build up of traffic on a highway well before the driver is even aware of the situation. When it detects traffic ahead and the driver doesn't take any actions, the system will automatically slow the vehicle to 62 mph as a precaution.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class dashboard 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class dashboard

The brake assist now also integrates a cross traffic warning feature at intersections, meaning the brakes can automatically be applied when there is a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic when making a turn. And the surround-view camera system has been updated so that the entire side view of the vehicle is shown. This makes it easier when driving close to parallel objects such as curbs and garage walls.

There are also new engines in the powertrain department of the updated E-Class. The range kicks off with the E350 added for 2020, whose 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 continues to offer 255 horsepower.

Further up the performance hierarchy sits the E450 which comes with a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid setup replacing the current E450's V-6. Output of this model is 362 hp. A beefed-up version of this powertrain features in the Mercedes-AMG E53 added for 2019. The AMG's setup also incorporates an electric compressor to help liberate a maximum 429 hp.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

An E63 S from AMG continues to be the range-topper, with its engine remaining a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. Peak output remains at 603 hp. This model also continues to be offered in sedan and wagon body styles.

Full pricing for the 2021 E-Class range is listed below:

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan - $55,300

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC sedan - $57,800

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC sedan - $63,050

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC All-Terrain - $68,650

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe - $66,000

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet - $73,000

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Coupe - $68,500

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Cabriolet - $75,500

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan - $74,950

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe - $77,300

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet - $83,900

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan - $108,550

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon - $113,500

All figures include destination.

For more on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.