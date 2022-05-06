We spotted the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, the DeLorean EV has a reveal date, and the Brabus 900 Crawler debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Our spy photographer spotted 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, again, ahead of its May 10 debut. The next-generation Range Rover Sport appears to feature an evolutionary design. Expect in-cabin technology to take a big leap forward with similar screens and interfaces as the new Range Rover.

Mercedes-AMG and recording artist Will.i.am teamed up to create a one-off car dubbed the Will.i.AMG, which will be auctioned off for charity. The car started out as an AMG 4-Door Coupe, but it's been fitted with a G-Class front end and a pair of suicide doors. It's quite a thing.

DeLorean Motor Company previously said the new DeLorean EV would debut on Aug. 18 at the Awards Ramp at the 2022 Monterey Car Week, then go on display on the Concept Lawn on Aug. 21. But the reborn automaker announced this week the car will instead debut online on May 31, ahead of its in-person reveal in August.

Polestar announced changes to the 2023 Polestar 3, including enhanced range, new colors, and a striking set of new wheels. Dual-motor models get an increase of 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque, and go can 11 miles farther on a charge with a new range rating of 260 miles.

German tuner Brabus revealed the 900 Crawler. A G-Class that has been stripped down to be more of a sand rail than a luxury SUV, the 900 Crawler features a open steel tube chassis and four seats. The body is made of carbon fiber, and the engine produces 888 hp and 922 lb-ft of torque.