Polestar on Wednesday announced a new round of updates for the Polestar 2 for the 2023 model year.

The Polestar 2 arrived for 2021 and saw the lineup expanded with a single-motor model for 2022. Taking a leaf out of Tesla's playbook, Polestar plans to offer continual updates to its lineup, with the 2023 changes bringing new design options, plus more range and power for the dual-motor model.

The highlight is a power upgrade designed for the dual-motor model that adds 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque. It can be purchased separately or together with the existing Performance Pack that also adds key chassis models like Ohlins dampers and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. The Performance Pack costs $5,500. Polestar is yet to announce how much the power upgrade will cost on its own.

2023 Polestar 2

Without the power upgrade, the dual-motor model is rated at 408 hp and 487 lb-ft. The single-motor model, which features the motor at the front axle, is rated at 231 hp.

Polestar said software tweaks will also increase range of the dual-motor model to 260 miles, up from the 249-mile rating of the 2022 model. No change is expected for the single-motor model's 270-mile range.

Another key change deals with the heat pump included with the $4,200 Plus Pack. It now runs optimally at temperatures between 20 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees Fahrenheit, which Polestar said can help improve range by up to 10%. This change is also achieved via software, which Polestar will make available as an over-the-air update for existing Polestar 2 hatches fitted with the heat pump.

2023 Polestar 2

There are also the new exterior colors Space and Jupiter, which Polestar describes as "metallic black" and "gold-gray with red flake," respectively. The standard 19-inch and available 20-inch wheels also get new designs, while on the inside the available Nappa leather trim gets a new gray color. Other changes for 2023 include a removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof and an upgraded, app-connected cabin air filter.

The 2023 Polestar 2 starts deliveries in September. Pricing starts at $49,800 for the single-motor model, and at $53,300 for the dual-motor model. Both figures include a $1,400 destination charge.

