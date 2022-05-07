Ferrari this week revealed the latest one-off creation resulting from its Special Projects program. The new car is called the SP48 Unica, and it's based on the F8 Tributo.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ferrari also made headlines this week with the announcement of a new V-12 engine. The automaker didn't say when it will arrive but made strong hints that the first application will be the Purosangue crossover due out later this year.

Pagani C10 (Huayra successor) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Pagani's successor to the Huayra was spotted this week. Code-named the C10, the new supercar is coming soon with V-12 power and eventually the option of electric power.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another upcoming vehicle spotted this week was the redesigned 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains coming.

Brabus 900 Crawler Mercedes-Benz G Class

Brabus revealed a wild ride dubbed the 900 Crawler. It's essentially a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that has been stripped down to be more of a sand rail than a luxury SUV, and then packed with 888 horses.

Will.i.AMG one-off car collaboration

The Brabus wasn't the only wild Mercedes we saw this week. Actor and singer Will.i.am teamed up with Mercedes-Benz AMG to work on a one-off car consisting of a GT 4-Door Coupe with coach doors and the face of a G-Class.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus is about to launch its first dedicated electric vehicle in the form of the 2023 RZ. In some markets, the electric crossover will be offered with a yoke as an alternative to the traditional steering wheel. We've tested it and can confirm that this is no gimmick.

2023 Polestar 2

And finally, Polestar announced changes to the 2023 Polestar 2, including enhanced range, new colors, and a striking set of new wheels.