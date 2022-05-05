A redesigned BMW M4 was launched last year but a new variant likely packing improved aerodynamic, weight and powertrain characteristics is coming. It's set to revive the CSL badge last used on an M3 coupe more than a decade ago, and will make its debut this month.

Ferrari's F8 Tributo has served as the basis for the latest one-off creation resulting from the Special Projects program. The new car is called the SP48 Unica, and it's a stunner.

Porsche is testing a high-riding 911 variant. Expected to arrive shortly, the modern take on the 911 Safari concept will feature an increased ride height, widened wheel arches, and a prominent rear spoiler. An upgraded suspension system is also expected to be present to enable the car to handle rougher terrain.

