Mercedes-Benz is out testing a redesigned GLC-Class and the popular crossover looks to be growing in size for its next generation. New proportions should also result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.

Ford's F-150 Lightning will be shipped out to dealerships in the coming days, and there will be more power than previously thought. In addition to this, buyers will also receive up to 320 miles of range and power-brick flexibility to help connect the best-selling truck to an electric future.

Stellantis is upgrading its two Canadian vehicle plants to prepare them for electric vehicles. One of those plants is where Dodge builds the Challenger and Charger muscle cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots and video: Popular crossover coming in for redesign

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning arrives with 320-mile range, $39,974 price tag, and more power than previously thought

Plant where Dodge Challenger is built set for EV upgrade

Ford Explorer recalled for risk of rolling away while parked

Land Rover marks 30th anniversary of Defender's North American arrival

Ford F-150 Lightning home power backup system has a price tag, though installation cost will vary

2023 BMW M135i Hatchback spy shots: Tweaked hot hatch spotted

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric review

Police now using the Grappler Police Bumper to end car chases

Chevy Bolt EV battery recall: Nearly half of defect-prone 2017-2019 models have been fixed