It was in late 1992 that the Land Rover Defender first reached North America, at least officially, and to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary Land Rover will offer a special edition based on the latest Defender.

Just 500 of the special Defenders will be built for the 2023 model year, exclusively for North America, all of them based on the Defender 110 P300 S grade. Pricing is set at $76,350, including a $1,350 destination charge.

Known as the Defender 30th Anniversary Edition, the SUVs will be recognizable by their white exteriors in combination with black leather trim and 18-inch steel wheels with a retro design. The design featured on the Defender First Edition offered for the 1993 model year, whose production run also numbered 500 units.

1993 Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition

The Defender 30th Anniversary Edition also features accessories similar to or inspired by items found on the Defender First Edition. The list includes a roof rack, side steps, wheel arch extensions, a deployable ladder, mud flaps, and rubber mats. Of course, there are also modern additions like air suspension, LED headlights, and activity key. The latter is a waterproof wristband that you can use to access the vehicle while the actual key remains locked inside.

Power comes from the base 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 offered in the Defender. The engine is good for 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and will see the Defender accelerate from 0-60 mph in around seven seconds.

Order books for the Defender 30th Anniversary Edition are now open.