BMW's fourth-generation X5 will soon come in for its mid-cycle update. There will be revised styling front and rear, and we should also see an updated dash design similar to what's found in the electric iX.

Polestar is introducing continual updates to its cars, just like Tesla. The latest updates concern the Polestar 2 and see the compact electric hatchback receive more range and power in dual-motor guise.

Aston Martin is shaping up to be the British Ferrari. The company has just hired three former Ferrari executives in the role of CEO, chief of technology, and chief of marketing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 BMW X5 spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for popular SUV

2023 Polestar 2 benefits from more range, power and colors

Aston Martin names Ferrari veteran as CEO

2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

2023 Honda Civic Type R prototype to make US debut July 1 at Mid-Ohio

Lexus engineering boss: 800-volt system done, electric is the future

Fisker teases electric sports car with 550-mile range

2022 Nissan Frontier vs. 2021 Honda Ridgeline: Compare Trucks

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 racer dons STO-derived design

DOE: $3.1 billion for EV battery supply chain, $45 million for development