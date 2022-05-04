Fisker on Wednesday provided a new look at an electric sports car currently being developed.

CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker took to Instagram to post a teaser image showing the car along with the name Ronin, believed to be a code name only.

He also said the car will have a range of over 550 miles and a price tag starting below $200,000, figures that are close to what Tesla is promising for its redesigned Roadster.

A teaser image posted by Fisker in January points to the car being a convertible, or at least offering the option of a convertible top.

Teaser for Fisker Ronin electric sports car due in 2024

The sports car is one of at least two models being worked on at the U.K.-based Fisker Magic Works special projects division announced last fall. The other model is rumored to be a high-end SUV.

Fisker has confirmed that a prototype of the sports car will be rolled out in August 2023. Production is slated to begin the following year, though delays are a real possibility in the current environment.

Before the arrival of the sports car, Fisker will launch the Ocean crossover. The Tesla Model Y rival is undergoing its final tests ahead of the start of production at a Magna Steyr plant in Austria this November. U.S. deliveries will follow shorty after, with the first Oceans to arrive as 2023 models. Pricing is confirmed to start at $37,499.

Fisker will then launch a more affordable model code-named Project Pear. This model, also thought to be a crossover, is confirmed to start at $29,990. It will be built at a Foxconn plant in Ohio, with production slated to start in 2024.