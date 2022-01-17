The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is being recalled because of the potential for cracks to form in its rear tires after 2,500 miles. The recall affects a grand total of nine cars.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem was first noticed on a prototype that had the same tires as Pur Sport production models delivered to U.S. customers.

Cracks were observed on the rear tires of the Pur Sport prototype, but with no apparent loss of tire pressure, according to the documents. However, rapid loss of tire pressure could happen if the cracks are allowed to propagate, the NHTSA noted.

A more handling-focused version of the Chiron, the Pur Sport uses a model-specific version of the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tire with changes to the tire structure and a softer compound designed to increase lateral acceleration, Bugatti said at the time of the car's launch. Michelin has not identified the root cause of the cracks, but is confident the tires will last two years or 2,500 miles, according to the NHTSA documents.

For now, Bugatti dealerships will replace the rear tires on affected vehicles every 1,875 miles or when the tire hits 1.5 years of age. Owners with rear tires that have reached 2,500 miles or 1.5 years are advised not to drive their cars.

It's unclear how the recall will affect any additional Pur Sports Bugatti may deliver in the U.S. The Chiron sold out at the end of 2021, but Bugatti still has some Pur Sport orders to fill, along with other Chiron variants. Bugatti previously said it planned to deliver 80 cars in 2022, including some Chiron and limited-edition Centodieci models.