The Bugatti Chiron and Bolide are officially sold out, Bugatti confirmed Wednesday in a press release detailing its 2021 sales.

When it unveiled the Chiron at the 2016 Geneva motor show, Bugatti confirmed 500 build slots for the Veyron successor. The automaker said in October 2021 that 40 build slots remained, so those disappeared fairly quickly.

Bugatti has launched multiple Chiron variants, including the Super Sport 300+, a prototype of which broke the 300-mph barrier in September 2019. Bugatti announced a production version shortly after and began taking orders, but deliveries of the planned 30 customer cars only began in October 2021. The automaker also delivered the final Chiron-based Divo in 2021.

Bugatti Bolide

Bugatti previously said the final 40 Chirons will be Pur Sport and Super Sport models. The Pur Sport is a more handling-focused version of the Chiron, while the Super Sport is essentially a Super Sport 300+ with more luxuries, a more forgiving chassis, and a lower top speed of "only" 273 mph.

The Bugatti Bolide was unveiled in late 2020, and Bugatti confirmed a production run of 40 cars during 2021 Monterey Car Week. The Bolide is a bespoke track car that uses the Chiron's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, but with a much lighter chassis and sophisticated aerodynamic aids. The estimated price is around $4.7 million, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024.

Bugatti expects to deliver 80 cars in 2024, including the first examples of the Chiron Super Sport and the Centodieci, a limited-edition Chiron variant inspired by the 1990s Bugatti EB 110. The automaker is now operating under a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, called Bugatti Rimac, with Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac leading the new entity. Bugatti Rimac has already teased four cars, the first of which could arrive later this year.