The Bugatti Chiron comes in many guises with many purposes. The latest is the Chiron Pur Sport, a car meant to handle corners as well as it handles speed.

Introduced on Tuesday at online instead of at the canceled Geneva International Motor Show, the Chiron Pur Sport is the brand's second attempt at building a hypercar aimed at handling. The $5.8 million Divo was introduced in 2018 and its 40 units will be delivered this year.

Bugatti considers the Chiron Pur Sport the spiritual successor to cars like the Type 13 and Type 35 that won road course and hill climb races in the early part of the last century. It will be limited to 60 units and cost $3.35 million based on current exchange rates.

Bugatti gives the Chiron Pur Sport better aerodynamics throughout the speed range, less weight, and a sportier suspension. The brand also cut 110 pounds out of the car compared to the standard Chiron.

Design changes improve aerodynamics and give the car a sportier flair. Up front, wide air inlets and a larger horseshoe grille feed air to the radiators. A new, prominent front splitter, a larger rear diffuser, and a 6.2-foot-wide wing spoiler improve downforce, while the fixed rear wing saves 22 pounds versus the Chiron's retractable wing. Other design tweaks include 3D-printed titanium tailpipes and a two-tone finish with exposed carbon fiber at the lower third of the body.

A new wheel design improves aerodynamics and saves weight. The magnesium wheels weigh 35 pounds less than the stock wheels and have aero blades arranged in a ring to reduce turbulence. The car even has lug nut covers to reduce turbulence.

The wheels mount Bugatti-exclusive Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires, 285/30R20 up front and 355/25R21 at the rear. Bugatti says a modified tire structure and stickier rubber compound increase the car's ability to handle lateral acceleration by 10 percent.

The suspension has 65 percent stiffer front springs, 33 percent stiffer rear springs, new adaptive damper tuning for greater performance, and a camber increase to -2.5 degrees. Carbon-fiber stabilzer bars front and rear help reduce body roll. All told, Bugatti says the connection between the chassis, suspension, and body is 130 percent firmer up front and 77 percent firmer in the rear, but the ride is just as comfortable as that of the base Chiron.

The Pur Sport also adds a Sport+ drive mode to the standard EB, Motorway, Handling, and Sport modes. It lets the car slide more before the stability control intervenes.

The increased downforce reduces the car's top speed, though Bugatti didn't say by how much. To take best advantage of the car's 1,480 horsepower, Bugatti has reworked the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to bring the gear ratios 15 percent closer together. Bugatti also increased the engine's redline by 200 rpm to 6,900 rpm. These changes make the car 2 seconds faster than the Chiron when accelerating from 37 to 75 mph, and full power will be available at 217 mph.

Inside, the Chiron Pur Sport is raw and minimalistic. Alcantara replaces leather on larger surfaces to save weight, the door panels have contrasting color cloth inserts and lasered patterns in the Alcantara, and all trim is either black anodized aluminum or titanium.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport goes into production in the second half of this year, after Bugatti begins delivering the first of those 40 Divos. And if you're interested, you shouldn't wait too long. Bugatti's total build slots for the Chiron are now down to less than 100.