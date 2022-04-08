We drove the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, spied a possible BMW M3 CSL, and saw the first Koenigsegg Gemera prototype. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Customer examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in production, and this week we managed to test one (previously we tested a prototype). The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.

BMW M turns 50 this year and is tipped to celebrate with the revival of the CSL badge on hot versions of the M3 and M4. A prototype for a potential M3 CSL was spotted this week at the Nürburgring, and word on the street is that the lightweight sport sedan is coming with up to 550 hp.

Koenigsegg revealed its first working prototype for the Gemera. In case you've forgotten, the Gemera is a hybrid hypercar powered by a turbocharged inline-3 and three electric motors. The combined output is a staggering 1,700 hp. Impressively, both the engine and electric motors were all developed in-house by the Swedish firm.

Another hypercar in the headlines this week was the new Le Mans Hypercar race car from Germany's ByKolles. The car skips the hybrid route in favor of a V-8 as its sole power source, and interestingly ByKolles plans to field it under the Vanwall banner. We'll most likely have to wait until the 2023 World Endurance Championship to see how the car measures up to the competition.

And finally, Mercedes-Benz AMG launched an SL powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The engine makes 381 hp on its own but can receive a temporary 14-hp boost from a mild-hybrid system. It also features turbocharger technology found in Mercedes' Formula One race car.