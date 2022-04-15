The 2024 Ford Mustang was spotted, the 2023 Kia Telluride debuted, and BMW revealed the 2023 X7. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Ford Mustang undergoing track testing. We got a glimpse of the interior with only partial camouflage for the first time. Big screens and familiar controls will be found in the upcoming Mustang, along with a three-spoke steering wheel.

We drove the updated 2022 Audi S8. Despite the luxobarge's new look, the flagship sedan retains its split personality with immense power and a physics-defying suspension, both of which enable smooth luxury or spirited performance.

The refreshed 2023 Kia Telluride rolled onto the stage at the 2022 New York auto show. With revised fascias front and rear and an updated interior, a new digital gauge cluster, and a larger touchscreen, the new Telluride has more tech and a more rugged design.

We tested the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric luxury sedan. The E-Class's electric companion pulls from the larger EQS' playbook, but features a firmer suspension, tighter handling, and a less expensive price tag.

The 2023 BMW X7 made its digital debut with the automaker's new split headlight design. Previewing the design language for the upcoming 7-Series and XM crossover SUV, the updated X7's exterior is an eyeful, but inside the luxury crossover SUV gets a large floating curved display first seen on the electric iX crossover.