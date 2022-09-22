Tesla has issued a recall that affects every vehicle in its lineup. The issue concerns the automatic reversal system of the power windows.

The recall covers the 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2021 Model Y, with 1,096,762 vehicles affected in the U.S.

According to the recall notice issued on Sept. 19, the window when closing may fail to reverse if it detects an obstruction, which could cause injury such as a pinch if the obstruction happens to be an occupant's arm or another piece of anatomy. As a result, the vehicles fail to comply with the section on power windows under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

The good news for owners is that the solution requires only a software update, which Tesla will perform as an over-the-air update. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the issue by mail starting from Nov. 15.

Anyone looking for further information can contact Tesla at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V702000).