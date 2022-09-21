A redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrived for 2022, and now the C 63 version developed by AMG has been unleashed. The sport sedan houses a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp though all those extra horses come with a weight penalty.

The calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is out, and it contains a record 24 rounds. Three of those rounds will take place in the U.S., including a new one in Las Vegas.

Volvo's electric successor to the XC90 is coming soon to take on the Tesla Model X and other mid-size electric SUVs. It will go by the name EX90, and will feature Volvo's next-generation safety technology like lidar-backed electronic driver-assist features.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance makes big gains, not all for the better

2023 F1 calendar grows to record 24 races

Volvo XC90's electric successor confirmed as the EX90, due for Nov. 9 reveal

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid hits at home, misses on the highway

Bugatti hypercars get enhanced certified pre-owned program

Fisker partners with Wallbox for home-charging ecosystem

Stop-sale order issued for 2023 Nissan Z

Mercedes-Benz recalls 161,000 newer GLE and GLS SUVs

McLaren's “first” race car sells for $1M at auction

Sono shows how solar could save money installed on electric semis and buses