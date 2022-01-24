And then there were two. More than a decade after the F-150 Raptor hit the market, the Blue Oval has created the Bronco Raptor. The Raptor pickup truck became more of a success than Ford even anticipated. Now, maybe the Raptor SUV can, too.

On Monday, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was unveiled with a hilariously wide body, long-travel suspension, turbocharged power, and the claimed ability to top 100 mph over essentially any terrain.

Ford said the Bronco Raptor will cost $69,995, including destination, when it goes into production this summer at the Bronco's plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Goes to 111 (mph)

Raptor Advanced Systems Engineer Jack Cooper told Motor Authority that the Bronco Raptor can not only top 100 mph on just about any terrain, it can go 111 mph.

It took a significant amount of changes to the Bronco to make it capable of such feats of heroism. It has F-150 Raptor suspension, shocks, hubs, brakes, and exhaust. Technically it has even more than that, but essentially Ford grabbed from the pickup’s goody bag to create the Braptor.

The Fox 3.1 internal bypass semi-active dampers—the fronts feature integrated reservoirs while the rears get remote reservoirs—and springs were cribbed from the F-150 Raptor, but Ford tuned them specifically to handle the Bronco’s different load. The 17-inch wheels (beadlocks will be available) wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 all-terrain tires bolt to an M14 pattern like the F-150 rather than the standard Bronco’s M12 pattern. The SUV also gets the F-150 Raptor's front and rear brakes and wheel bearings, and larger tie rods. The front stabilizer bar disconnects and features a Raptor-specific tune.

The suspension and tire changes add up to a Bronco with 13.1 inches of ground clearance, which is 4.8 more than a base Bronco and 1.6 more than a Sasquatch package on 35s. Bronco Raptors have 13 inches of travel up front, which matches the F-150 Raptor on 37s, and 14.0 inches in the rear, falling just 0.1 inch short of the pickup.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

The Bronco’s frame, which is smaller and thinner than the F-150’s, was bolstered and reinforced internally between the front wheels and A-pillar. Frame brackets for the axles were beefed up with a Raptor-specific bushing design to prevent the axle and CV joints from rocking too much during pitch and roll. Extra jounce bumpers at each corner were added to withstand the full wheel articulation and hard landings the Bronco might encounter. Ford installed ride-height sensors from the pickup at all four corners so the Bronco Raptor knows the position of each wheel at all times. The front shock towers from the Raptor pickup were used, but they had to be modified for the shock’s different mounting angles on the SUV.

The C- and B-pillars are reinforced, the former with a carbon-composite brace and the latter with an aluminum brace. Together the bracing increases torsional stiffness by 50%. The addition of the B-pillar brace will make the open-top experience of a Bronco Raptor slightly less open.

The Bronco Raptor is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that will make more than 400 hp, but final power figures haven’t yet been certified. A 10-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties. The four-wheel-drive system is shared with other Broncos, but the Sasquatch package’s 2-speed transfer case running a 3.06 4Lo ratio for a 67.7:1 crawl ratio is standard.

A larger drive shaft sends power to a semi-floating solid Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK rear axle with an upgraded 235-millimeter ring gear. The Dana 44 up front hooks to upgraded half-shafts and runs a 210-mm ring gear. The wall thickness of both tubes increases from 5 to 9 mm because as Cooper stated, “it’s not so much the jumps as it’s the landings.” The upgraded axles increase the track width 8.6 inches over a standard Bronco.

A performance dual exhaust system comes standard, but it’s not an equal length exhaust like on the Raptor pickup. It has electronic valves that enable multiple exhaust modes, including a quiet mode for your nice neighborly needs.

The new exhaust moves the muffler forward, which freed up space for a reinforced hitch assembly that helps increase towing capacity from 3500 to 4,500 lb. A new Tow/Haul mode specific to the Bronco Raptor joins the SUV’s drive modes.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

Looks like…a Raptor

The Bronco Raptor looks like someone poured a can of Red Bull into the gas tank of a Bronco and said, “Go!”

The bolt-on fenders and flares are punched out to the extreme, and they make the Raptor 9.8 inches wider than a standard Bronco and about 4 inches wider than a Bronco with the Sasquatch package. This adds up to the Bronco Raptor measuring 7.2-feet wide. For those keeping track at home, the Bronco Raptor’s 86.9-inch width is only a hair narrower than an F-150 Raptor. It looks even more like a bulldog than before.

While the flares and fenders bolt on and off, they require special tools instead of using fasteners like standard Broncos. Each Bronco Raptor will come with a specific tool kit to remove the fenders and flares for extreme off-roading. The same kit provides tool to remove the six bolts holding the running boards, which hide standard rock rails.

The Raptor pickup’s trademark marker lights are required here due to the width, but because the fenders and flares are removable, the outermost markers are relocated to the side mirrors. The LED daytime running lights are now amber, like the Raptor pickup, and the new LED taillights are a riff off the units on the Bronco R. The taillights had to be moved outboard and rearward to be seen at a 45-degree angle, as required per regulation. A wider third brake light features three LEDs, and the spare tire carrier was reinforced and made of magnesium because the spare 37-inch tire and wheel are so heavy.

The reinforced front skid plate is now made of aluminum rather than steel like on other Broncos, and a steel modular bumper with removable end caps mounts Rigid off-road and fog lights.

The sculpted hood and fenders are made out of fiberglass-plastic composite and feature functional vents. On the driver side of the hood, Ford embossed the four years the Bronco took the overall win at Baja. The rear fender flares feature a rock guard that is ribbed to prevent rock chips and can be replaced if damaged.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

Inside, Bronco Raptor features a 12.0-inch touchscreen and a 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster. Sport bucket seats with heavy bolstering are wrapped in marine-grade vinyl on base models. Black or blue suede upholstery from the Raptor pickup will be available, along with a vinyl-wrapped instrument topper. The steering wheel sports the trademark Raptor red line at the 12 o'clock position and hides column-mounted magnesium shift paddles. Buttons for the active exhaust, suspension, and steering modes adorn the steering wheel, along with a new R mode button, which can be programmed to quickly choose your preferred suspension, exhaust, steering, drive mode, and 4x4 settings.

The limited options list will include a Lux package with a 10-speaker B&O sound system and adaptive cruise control. A graphics delete option will be offered, as well as a graphics package similar to that of the Bronco R racer. Orange seat belts and carbon fiber trim will also be available.