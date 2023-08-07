Cadillac's Celestiq is now just months out from starting production, and now Cadillac has confirmed the starting price. The company also said it's sitting down with customers to help them configure their cars, and among them is musician Lenny Kravitz.

With sales of the Nissan Titan hovering near all-time lows, Nissan has announced the execution date for the full-size pickup. The 2024 model year will be the last, and Nissan is sending it out with an SV Bronze Edition styling package that retails for just under $3,000.

A group in Australia has set new world records for the longest and deepest drives underwater. They achieved those records using a 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser modified to run on electric motors. They christened it the Mudcrab.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac announces $340,000 price for Celestiq as customer commissions start

Nissan Titan dies after 2024

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser makes a record drive underwater

Review: 2023 Lucid Air Touring elevates the electric car

Mercedes reportedly mulls return of V-8 to C- and E-Class

Lucid lowers price on Air sedan, undercuts Tesla Model S

Baby Defender reportedly due around 2026

Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots

One of four new California vehicles has a charge port