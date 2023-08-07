The Nissan Titan is not long for this world.

Following recent reports that the Titan was on its way, Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman confirmed to Motor Authority that the full-size pickup truck will indeed bow out after the 2024 model year.

Production at the Titan's plant in Canton, Mississippi, is scheduled to end in mid-2024, after which the plant will be retooled for production of electric vehicles, he said. No job losses are planned.

Brockman didn't give a reason for the Titan's demise but sales numbers paint a clear picture. Titan sales in the U.S. were just 15,063 units in 2022, down 45% on the previous year, and 2023's tally isn't on track to do much better.

2024 Nissan Titan lineup

The Titan nameplate was introduced for the 2004 model year and spawned a second-generation version for 2016. While sales initially reached close to six figures, the numbers never really recovered following 2008's global financial crisis and have trended lower since then. The second-generation Titan is still on sale and despite an update for 2020, has continued to see its sales decline.

For its final year market, the Titan receives an available SV Bronze Edition Package that adds color accents around the exterior, plus a sport a bar, 20-inch wheels, and custom floor mats. The package costs $2,980. The 2024 Titan is priced from $47,665, including a $1,895 destination charge. All 2024 Titans are powered by the same 5.6-liter V-8 rated at 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.

Two EVs will initially be built at the Nissan's Canton plant after the Titan is discontinued, one for Nissan and another for Infiniti. Nissan teased the vehicles in early 2022 and said at the time that production would start around 2025.