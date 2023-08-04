We drove the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo debuted, and the Toyota Land Cruiser returned. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse showed us the new nameplate is all the track car anyone needs. With an even 500 hp, available sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires, and a stiffer suspension than the GT model, the Dark Horse can make you feel like a NASCAR driver on a big oval.

We spied the electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ testing on public roads. The battery-powered luxury liner will ride on up to 23-inch wheels, feature trademark Cadillac vertical lighting elements, and look much like the gas Escalade. Expect a wall of screens on the dashboard when it debuts on Aug. 9.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser debuted. The icon returned in a new form with retro flair, a turbo-4 hybrid powertrain, and a smaller footprint than the outgoing 200 Series from three years ago.

Fisker previewed its next three electric vehicles. The lineup's additions include a small pickup truck named Alaska, an entry level runabout called Pear, and a four-door hardtop convertible called Ronin. The startup automaker also showed its off-road Force E package for the Ocean crossover SUV.

The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo bowed with 420 hp and an automatic transmission. The automaker said the hotter version of its legendary sports car focuses on lap times, improved cooling, and a harder edge.