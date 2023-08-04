Electric vehicle startup Fisker Automotive has previewed three future models, one of which is a pickup truck called the Alaska. It's due to go on sale in 2025 with a starting price of just over $45,000, and according to Fisker it will be the lightest option in the electric pickup truck category.

Italy's Totem Automobili has returned with a new version of its stunning restomod inspired by the original Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA homologation special of the early 1970s. Instead of the electric powertrain of its previous restomod, the new one packs a twin-turbocharged V-6 dialed to spit out as much as 750 hp.

BMW's 2-Series Gran Coupe is about to be updated. A prototype for the updated version of the compact sedan has been spotted, revealing some major changes to the vehicle's styling are in the pipeline. It should debut late this year or early next.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Kia Telluride

2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Costco members get a $5,000 discount on some Audi EVs

GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser teased, reveal coming in August

Review: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2024 Acura ZDX to debut during 2023 Monterey Car Week

Manhattan may give EVs a break in upcoming congestion pricing