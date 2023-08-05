Porsche revealed a new 911 special edition this week. The car is a modern take on the 911 S/T launched in 1971 and stands out as the lightest of all current 911s.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

One of the vehicles we tested this week was a track-focused variant in the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang lineup. It's called the Dark Horse, and it's similar to the previous generation's Mach 1 grade but with a performance boost.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo

Nissan's latest Z sports car spawned its more hardcore Nismo variant. The new version brings extra power, aerodynamic mods, and a stiffened chassis, all designed to improve the Z's performance at the racetrack.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota revealed the new Land Cruiser that will be offered to U.S. buyers next spring. A slightly smaller alternative than the mechanically similar 300-series Land Cruiser sold overseas, it will be offered with round or rectangular headlights, each of which recall earlier Land Cruiser generations.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Cadillac plans to introduce three electric vehicles this year, including an electric Escalade which was spotted this week in prototype form. The prototype shows the electric Escalade won't simply be a clone of the current gas-powered model.

2025 Cadillac 3-row electric mid-size SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another electric Cadillac spotted testing this week was a mid-size SUV with third-row seats. It will bridge the gap between the two-row Lyriq mid-size SUV and electric Escalade full-sizer.

Totem GT Super

Italy's Totem Automobili returned with a new version of its stunning restomod inspired by the original Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA homologation special of the early 1970s. Instead of the electric powertrain of its previous restomod, the new one packs a twin-turbocharged V-6 dialed to spit out as much as 750 hp.

Volkswagen Type 2 Schulwagen

And finally, one of the earliest Volkswagen Type 2 vans, better known as the Microbus, has been fully restored after it was found sitting in a Ohio barn for 43 years. This particular Bus originally belonged to VW and was used to transport training staff between dealerships when the automaker was setting up shop in America.