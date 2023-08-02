Cadillac will reveal three electric vehicles this year to join the existing Lyriq SUV and Celestiq flagship hatchback, and a prototype for one of them has just been spotted.

The prototype is for a mid-size three-row SUV that will likely end up replacing the gas-powered XT6. Cadillac has previously described the vehicle as a “globally sized” offering with an emphasis on space and cargo capability.

The vehicle is heavily camouflaged, but design cues borrowed from the Lyriq can clearly be seen, such as the lines of the front fascia, the vertical layout of the headlights, and the beak-like visor running along the leading edge of the hood.

The rear is different, though. Because of the need to fit a third row, the roof stays relatively flat, as opposed to sloping down toward the rear like on the Lyriq. From some angles, the vehicle almost looks like a Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

2025 Cadillac 3-row electric mid-size SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The interior design should also be similar to what's found in the Lyriq. This means a clean, uncluttered dash with a large curved screen integrating a digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Part of the screen is visible in some of the shots.

Underpinning the vehicle should be General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set, and powertrain options should be similar to what's offered in the Lyriq, which also uses Ultium technology. This means a battery of around 100 kwh in capacity and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive, peak output could hover around 500 hp.

2025 Cadillac 3-row electric mid-size SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The other Cadillac EVs to be revealed this year include the Escalade IQ which debuts Aug. 9, and a compact offering to be called the Optiq, and whose design was revealed in July via a Chinese government website.

The three new EVs only enter production in 2024, meaning we'll likely see them arrive as 2025 models. The next Cadillac EV to enter production will be the Celestiq. The first examples go into production late this year as 2024 models.