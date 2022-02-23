The 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak will be available with Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers as part of an option package, Ford confirmed Tuesday. The Wildtrack is the most off-road-capable version of the Bronco this side of the forthcoming Raptor.

Part of the new HOSS 3.0 Suspension package, the Fox shocks aim to increase both performance and comfort off-road, Ford said. They also feature aluminum bodies to more efficiently dissipate heat, and are teamed with revised spring rates, according to the automaker.

The suspension package includes a revised steering rack from the Bronco Raptor, with a 40% gain in maximum load compared to the standard Bronco rack. The 3.0 package also gets upgraded inner and outer tie rods that are 32% stronger than the Bronco HOSS 1.0 and 2.0 items. A rear stabilizer bar is included as well.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak

A powder-coated front bumper, front tow hooks, steel bash plates, and integrated fog lamps round out the changes.

The package adds $2,515 to the price of a 2022 Bronco Wildtrak two-door or four-door. It's currently available to reservation holders and order holders whose vehicles don't have a scheduled build date. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer, although Ford still has a backlog of existing Bronco reservations and orders to get through.

Ford is making several other changes to the Bronco lineup for 2022, including a new Everglades Edition model with a snorkel and Warn winch, as well as a manual-transmission option for the Sasquatch off-road package. The powder-coated front bumper is also available as a standalone option on the Black Diamond and Badlands models, and Ford is launching dealer-installed tube doors and a slide-out tailgate table.