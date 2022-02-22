The new Ford Ranger Raptor is finally here, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power.

Mercedes-Benz has just redesigned the C-Class, and our latest spy shots show one of two variants being developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. The shots show a tester for the new C43, which will feature a 4-cylinder engine but should still have more power than the outgoing 6-cylinder C43.

Michael Andretti may be about to launch a Formula One team just as the series expands its presence in the U.S. Andretti's father, Mario, who won the world title back in 1978, has tweeted that his son has applied to the FIA to field his own team starting in 2024.

