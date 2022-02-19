Hot on the heels of the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS hatch comes the Affalterbach tuner's take on the smaller EQE sedan. The new AMG EQE was revealed this week in 43 and 53 grades, though the U.S. will only see the latter. It's claimed to deliver up to 677 hp.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

One of the cars we tested this week was the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. It was our second time behind the wheel of this super sedan, whose engine we'll definitely miss once Cadillac goes the full-electric route.

2023 Porsche Macan T

A vehicle we'd like to test is the new Porsche Macan T. It slots between the base Macan and sporty Macan S, and is all about handling prowess.

2024 Ford Mustang Convertible spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ford was spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned Mustang due out next year. The latest tester is for the convertible, which we should see arrive alongside the coupe.

2023 Audi A6 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi was also spotted testing an updated version of the A6. The German mid-sizer will receive a facelift to keep it fresh as Audi prepares to add an E-Tron electric variant to the A6 family.

RML Short Wheelbase

More than three years in the making, RML Group's modern interpretation of a Ferrari 250 GT SWB is almost ready for delivery. The British motorsport and engineering company this week revealed the car for the first time in the metal and carbon, and it's a stunner.

2022 GMC Canyon Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

And finally, New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled its plans for the 2022 GMC Syclone. The supercharged pickup returns for 2022 with a 50-unit run, each with a 750-hp V-8 under the hood.