Porsche has shown more of its new LMDh race car that will compete in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship from 2023. The latest photos show the race car's headlights, which happen to feature a similar design to the lights on the Taycan electric sedan.

The complete GLE-Class range is about to be updated, and a tester for the updated GLE 63 Coupe has been spotted. There are only minor tweaks to the styling, which is to be expected considering the current GLE 63 Coupe only arrived for the 2021 model year.

Lincoln will unveil its first electric vehicle this year, expected to be in the form of a battery-powered Aviator. The automaker will then add several more EVs in quick succession, one of which will reportedly be a battery-powered Navigator.

