The 2022 Formula One World Championship is almost upon us, and Mercedes-Benz AMG is the latest team to reveal its car designed to meet the revamped rules introduced for the new season. Mercedes' car is the W13 E Performance, and it will be driven by a returning Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes newcomer George Russell.

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina is readying a major update for its XB7, and a prototype has just been spotted. A prototype has also been spotted for an updated version of the tuner's B3 Touring wagon. Both Alpinas are due out later this year.

More than three years in the making, RML Group's modern interpretation of a Ferrari 250 GT SWB is almost ready for delivery. The British motorsport and engineering company has revealed the car for the first time in the metal and carbon, and it's a stunner.

