A powerful supercharged V-8, a perfectly shifting manual transmission, and a well-sorted suspension put the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing into rarefied field of super sedans. Sadly, we won't see another Cadillac like it once the brand goes down the electric route.

Porsche has added a new Macan T grade positioned between the base Macan and sporty Macan S. The crossover is all about handling prowess, which has been enhanced with the addition of Porsche's top chassis options.

A redesigned Ford Mustang is in the works, and we've just spotted a prototype. The latest tester is for the convertible, which we should see offered alongside the coupe when the new 'Stang lands at dealerships sometime next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing serves crow to other luxo-missiles

2023 Porsche Macan T sharpens handling of popular crossover

2024 Ford Mustang Convertible spy shots: New drop-top spied

2022 Ford Bronco Sport review

2023 Porsche LMDh racer hits Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in first major test

GM plans to restart Chevy Bolt EV production April 4, as recall battery replacements continue

2022 Ferrari F1-75 Formula One race car makes debut

Electric pickup trucks: A complete guide

US finally allows use of modern matrix headlights

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid goes 26 miles on a charge, gets 23 mpg on gasoline