We drove the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, we spotted the 2024 Ford Mustang convertible, and SVE announced the 2022 GMC Syclone. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

On a spectacular California morning, we drove the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing on twisty roads as the sun rose over the Pacific ocean. While the powertrain's a gem and the car boasts world-class dynamics, the interior isn't a match for the best in the class and the mid-size sport sedan can outrun its headlights in corners.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration formally approved the use of adaptive (advanced matrix beam) headlights for U.S. roadways. The approval paves the way for safer, and more advanced, lighting systems to be used in the U.S. as they are in other countries.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Ford Mustang convertible undergoing testing on public roads. The prototype was heavily camouflaged, but the roofline matched that of the current convertible. Expect a soft fabric top to be used for the upcoming S650-generation Mustang convertible.

Netflix announced season 4 of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" will begin streaming on March 11. Season 4 will include the controversial Adu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was punctuated by a dramatic final lap that earned Max Verstappen the 2021 F1 world championship.

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled its plans for the 2022 GMC Syclone. The supercharged pickup returns for 2022 with a 50 unit run, each with a 750-hp V-8 under the hood.