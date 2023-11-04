Ferrari's 499P LMH was driven to overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, and this week Ferrari revealed a track version to be built in limited numbers. Known as the 499P Modificata, the track car is being offered via a new Sport Prototipi Clienti program.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2 Pro

Mercedes-Benz AMG also launched a 750-hp track car based on the outgoing GT sports car. It's closely aligned with AMG's GT2 customer race car but is even more extreme due to its lack of regulations to meet.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Acura revealed a round of updates for its 2024 TLX. They include some key tech updates plus extra standard features, though there's no extra horsepower.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz is working on the first major update for its second-generation G-Class, and a prototype was spotted this week. The automaker remains quiet on just what is planned, but the regular G-Class may lose the option of a V-8, which would leave the engine as an AMG exclusive.

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Germany's Manthey-Racing was also spotted testing some upgrades for the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The test vehicle was sporting a huge rear wing with a central stabilizing fin that extends to the rear windshield.

Ringbrothers Tusk 1969 Dodge Charger

Ringbrothers returned with another stunner of a muscle car, this time based on the 1969 Dodge Charger. Everything in the build is custom, including the mounting point for the 1,000-hp Hellephant engine.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

And finally, one of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Stellantis will cease building the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 at the end of the year, and the Durango range topper is one of the last vehicles were the engine is still available.