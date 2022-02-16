Season four of "Formula One: Drive to Survive" is coming soon.

On Wednesday, F1 tweeted that the next season of the behind-the-scenes documentary series would start streaming on March 11. This season will cover the 2021 F1 championship, which saw a controversial ending.

While the first season followed most F1 teams, Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG opted not to participate. Both teams let cameras into their garages for season two, however, and the Netflix team got access to all teams, including Ferrari and Mercedes, again for season three.

Season three was set in 2020, so it largely focused on F1's response to the coronavirus pandemic, including canceled races, a reshuffled schedule, and races with no fans in the stands. It also included two very dramatic moments toward the end of the season: Romain Grosjean's escape from a burning car at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez's first win at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The championship battle didn't produce any surprises, however. Lewis Hamilton won his seventh championship, tying Michael Schumacher for the all-time record, while Mercedes won the Constructors' Championship for the seventh year in a row. Mercedes' main rivals—Ferrari and Red Bull Racing—didn't put up much of a fight.

Max Vertappen was named the 2021 F1 world champion after a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It all came down to the final lap of the final race with Verstappen able to keep his cool and come out on top after a somewhat controversial ending.

As always the appeal of the show will be looking back on the most recent season from the perspectives of the drivers and teams, which will surely be fascinating this season.