Buckle up racing fans, "Formula One: Drive to Survive" will soon return to Netflix with fresh episodes.

On Friday, Netflix released a trailer for season three of its behind-the-scenes series, "Formula One: Drive to Survive," and announced it will kick off on March 19.

While the first season followed most of the F1 teams, it notably excluded Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas because the two teams chose not to participate. Both teams did an about face afterward and allowed the cameras to roll for the second season in 2019. The team producing the show had full access to all the teams, including Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas, again for season three.

Like everything in the world in 2020, Formula One looked dramatically different with drivers and teams dealing with COVID-19, pushed and canceled races, and no or just a few fans in the stands.

Viewers will witness the fight, and flight, of the 2020 F1 season with access most fans only dream of. We already know that Lewis Hamilton won another championship for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, which means Hamilton now has seven F1 titles and that equals Michael Schumacher's record.

Season three of Netflix's popular racing show will be released just before the 2021 F1 season kicks off on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix, which is traditionally the opening race of the year, has been rescheduled for the end of the season on Nov. 21.