Formula One fans will be treated to a new docuseries this March called "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." The series is a Netflix-exclusive and premieres about a week before the kick off of the 2019 season.

In F1's announcement on Wednesday, the league said to expect 10 episodes that dive not only into the fight to become World Champion, but also examine more intimate details of the teams and drivers. Viewers will gain insight into the drivers' personal lives, including their families and training, and the show will include commentary from team principals and owners.

The series will follow each stage of the 2018 F1 World Championship, beginning in Melbourne, Australia, and ending up in Abu Dhabi. The trailer above shows some incredible footage of behind-the-scenes work the team does, emotional moments when a driver crashes, and families who simply pray for a clean race. We don't know how many drivers the docuseries follows, but the trailer shows a lot of footage of Daniel Riccardo who switched from Red Bull Racing to Renault after last season.

While the series follows the 2018 season, 2019 is sure to bring some more excitement with minor car changes involving aero elements and Red Bull Racing's switch to Honda engines. We also eagerly await how Mercedes-AMG will stack up against rivals this season after Lewis Hamilton walked away as champion in 2018. Ferrari is certainly itching to return to the spotlight.

The new series debuts March 8 and should tide fans over until the 2019 season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17.