2019 Formula 1 calendar confirmed

FIA logo

At the most recent meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Friday, the FIA, Formula 1's governing body, confirmed the calendar for the sport's 2019 season.

There will be a record 21 grands prix, which will be only the third time in F1 history that such a high number has been held, the previous being in 2016 and the current 2018 season.

Sadly, organizers of the proposed Miami Grand Prix weren't able to submit a sufficient bid in time for the 2019 season cutoff. And Miami could also miss out hosting a race in the 2020 season as there are rumors Vietnam already has an agreement in place for a new race.

Below is the calendar for the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship:

March 17 - Australian Grand Prix

March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix

April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix

June 23 - French Grand Prix

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 14 - British Grand Prix

July 28 - German Grand Prix

August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix

September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 8 - Italian Grand Prix

September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 29 - Russian Grand Prix

October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 3 - United States Grand Prix

November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix

December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Note, some dates are still subject to change.

In other motorsport news, Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, secured the title for the 2018 Formula 3 European Championship at the final race held over the weekend at Germany's Hockenheimring. The title puts him in among a select band of racers, many that have gone on to F1 careers. The list includes current drivers Lewis Hamilton, Romain Grosjean, Nico Hülkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll.