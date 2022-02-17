Prototypes for a redesigned Ford Mustang started surfacing recently and our latest spy shots show a likely tester for the seventh-generation 'Stang's convertible body style.

Compared to previous prototypes, the new tester is much more heavily camouflaged, especially around its roof section. The profile of the roof is also different, being much closer to that of the current Mustang Convertible.

Don't expect Ford to shake things up with the redesigned Mustang Convertible's roof. Count on there being a retractable soft-top tucked under all that camouflage gear.

The redesigned Mustang, code-named the S650 (the current Mustang is the S550), was originally thought to be arriving this year as a 2023 model. It's now thought to be arriving in 2023 as a 2024 model.

2024 Ford Mustang Convertible spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It will most likely ride on an updated version of the current car's bespoke D2C platform, as opposed to a version of the modular CD6 platform that debuted in the latest Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, as had been rumored at one point. Backing this are the similar proportions between the prototypes and current car. There will be styling differences, of course. We expect the headlights to take on a slimmer design, in combination with a sleeker, more modern overall design for the rest of the car.

Look for the current 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 5.0-liter V-8 powertrain options to carry over, though perhaps with performance improvements. The long-awaited hybrid option that was originally promised to be introduced around 2020 is also expected to be introduced on the redesigned Mustang. The hybrid will most likely pair the 5.0-liter V-8 with one or possibly more electric motors.

There are rumors that there could be an electric motor at each axle to form an all-wheel-drive system. There's also expected to be enough battery capacity for a small electric range. Hopefully weight isn't an issue because the current Mustang GT with a manual transmission already weighs a hefty 3,743 pounds.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.