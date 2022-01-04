A Rolls-Royce Phantom sporting some camouflage gear has been spotted testing.

The tester is likely a prototype for an updated version of the current Phantom which arrived in 2017 as a 2018 model. Expect this updated version to arrive later this year as a 2023 model.

Given the traditional long life cycle of the Phantom, it's likely too early for the current car's mid-cycle update. This is evident by the light camouflage gear which only covers the grille and parts of the headlights.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom facelift spy shots: Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's possible that Rolls-Royce is simply updating its flagship with some of the new technologies that fellow BMW Group brand BMW will use for its redesigned 7-Series coming up shortly.

Don't expect any change for the powertrain. The 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 powering the current Phantom was significantly new compared to the V-12 it replaced. The engine generates a peak 563 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

Rolls-Royce is expected to offer an electric version of the current Phantom, though this likely won't occur until closer to Rolls-Royce's 2030 target to become a full-electric brand. Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle will be a large coupe called the Spectre. It uses the same aluminum space-frame platform found in all contemporary Rolls-Royces, and will start sales in 2023.