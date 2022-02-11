We spent time in the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon, Ford patented a magnetic truck bed, and Jay Leno revealed why he doesn't have any Ferraris. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

There's something Jeep Wrangler buyers can still get that no Ford Bronco buyer can option: a V-8 engine. But aside from eight cylinders under the hood it feels like Jeep's playing a bit of catch up since the Bronco came back. The latest trick? A set of 35-inch rubber. Ticking the Xtreme Recon package box adds upgraded hardware to handle the extra weight. The 35-inch rubber paired with the V-8 engine make for a hilarious, and borderline childish, experience.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 was spotted undergoing cold weather testing on public roads. The minimal camouflage reveals the updated AMG crossover SUV will sport revised lighting elements. The front fascia's been tweaked slightly, and the interior should be updated with the latest version of Mercedes' infotainment system. A new steering wheel will round out the changes.

Ford's investigating the idea of a magnetic truck bed. A patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office describes embedding magnets in the pickup bed to help secure loads. It's a creative solution to an age old problem, though it's unclear if the magnetic truck bed idea will see production.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades debuted at the 2022 Chicago auto show. With a factory snorkel, 10,000-lb Warn winch mounted to the front bumper, standard Sasquatch package, and vents on the raised front and rear axles, as well as a raised transfer case and transmission, the Everglades has been tweaked for crawling through up to 36 inches of water.

Jay Leno revealed the reason he doesn't own any Ferraris: He doesn't like dealing with the dealers. It's not the cars themselves, but the way the dealers treat him as a customer paying that kind of money. The celebrity said other supercar builders do better.