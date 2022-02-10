Buyers in the market for a serious off-roader that doesn't mind getting its feet wet have a new option in the form of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

Unveiled on Thursday at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, the Everglades is based on the four-door Bronco and brings all the capability of the vehicle's available Sasquatch package and then dials things up a notch with the addition of a factory-designed snorkel and 10,000-pound Warn winch.

The front and rear axles, transfer case and transmission all also feature raised vents. The result is a Bronco with a fording capability of 36.4 inches, up from the 33.5 inches of regular Broncos with the Sasquatch pack and the 31.5 inches of Broncos without the pack.

The Sasquatch pack adds full-time 4WD, locking axles front and rear, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and raised suspension with Bilstein dampers and end-stop control valves for a smoother off-road ride. Also included are 35-inch mud-terrain tires from Goodyear.

The Everglades also sports unique fender flares with a less-rounded design, along with rock rails, a roof rack with crossbars, a small bull bar, and the same steel bash plates found on the Bronco's Black Diamond and Badlands grades. Inside, the designers have gone with marine-grade vinyl seat trim and rubber flooring to help make cleaning a breeze.

The snorkel, mounted to the passenger side, features an innovative design that enables the driver to reverse its direction by swapping some plates. This way the snorkel can continue to suck in fresh air should the trail direction or weather conditions change. It feeds air to the Bronco's standard 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4, good for 300 hp and 325 lb-ft. A 10-speed automatic is also standard here.

The Everglades isn't the only new Bronco variant coming in 2022. Ford only last month revealed the Bronco Raptor aimed at fans of high-speed off-road driving. This Bronco features a unique 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 promised to deliver more than 400 hp.

Ordering for the Everglades starts in March, though only for existing Bronco reservation holders. It's priced from $54,495, including a $1,495 destination charge. Deliveries start this summer.

